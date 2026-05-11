Punjab reports 7,927 stubble burns, 136% higher than last year
India
Punjab is seeing a big surge in wheat stubble burning this year; 7,927 incidents have been reported since April, which is 136% higher than last year's numbers.
Experts say it's the worst spike in three years and it's raising real concerns about air quality and health.
Firozpur leads, ₹60L fines mostly uncollected
Firozpur leads with 773 cases, followed by Tarn Taran and Bathinda.
Even though officials have handed out over ₹60 lakh in fines and filed hundreds of FIRs, only a tiny fraction of the money has actually been collected.
Farmers are still burning crop residue after harvesting fodder, making it tough to stop the pollution despite all the penalties.