Punjab reports 7,927 stubble burns, 136% higher than last year

Firozpur leads, ₹60L fines mostly uncollected

Firozpur leads with 773 cases, followed by Tarn Taran and Bathinda.

Even though officials have handed out over ₹60 lakh in fines and filed hundreds of FIRs, only a tiny fraction of the money has actually been collected.

Farmers are still burning crop residue after harvesting fodder, making it tough to stop the pollution despite all the penalties.