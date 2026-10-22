Punjab Roadways PUNBUS PRTC strike sidelines over 90% Ludhiana busses
Ludhiana's main government busses were largely disrupted on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, as Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS, and PRTC staff began an indefinite strike.
With over 90% of busses off the road, regular commuters, especially students and working women, had to shell out extra for private rides.
The strike started after talks with the government about job security and better terms fell through.
Transport workers protest at ISBT
More than 300 permanent and contractual transport workers kicked off their protest at the city's Inter-State Bus Terminal, frustrated by what they say is the government ignoring their concerns despite multiple meetings.
Union leaders want cases registered against employees during protests withdrawn and are pushing for the implementation of a 2026 bill facilitating the contractual appointment of outsourced employees.
Since there has been no progress, they are planning a protest outside the transport minister's home in Dirba on Thursday, October 22.