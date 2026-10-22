Punjab Roadways PUNBUS PRTC strike sidelines over 90% Ludhiana busses

More than 300 permanent and contractual transport workers kicked off their protest at the city's Inter-State Bus Terminal, frustrated by what they say is the government ignoring their concerns despite multiple meetings.

Union leaders want cases registered against employees during protests withdrawn and are pushing for the implementation of a 2026 bill facilitating the contractual appointment of outsourced employees.

Since there has been no progress, they are planning a protest outside the transport minister's home in Dirba on Thursday, October 22.