Punjab rolls out free healthcare for all: Here's what's up

Why it matters

This is a big deal for anyone worried about hospital bills—no income limits, just show your Aadhaar or voter ID to sign up.

Health cards are easy to get online or at sewa kendras, with youth volunteers even helping people register door-to-door.

While it doubles previous coverage, some are concerned about how Punjab will keep funding it long-term given its current debt.

Still, for now, quality healthcare just got a lot more accessible for millions.