Punjab: Sarpanch's husband leads attack on woman after inter-caste marriage
A love marriage in Ghalkalan, Punjab, has set off a tense clash between two families and the local panchayat.
The couple tied the knot on May 5, apparently breaking a village rule against such unions.
Afterward, Melanath's mother, Jasbir Kaur, says she was attacked by the bride's family when she returned home from staying with relatives.
She believes Sukhchen Singh—the sarpanch's husband—led the assault.
Kaur also shared that Singh and his group locked her out of her own house on July 21, forcing her to spend the night outside.
"I was attacked and locked out of my house," she said.
She says her family had no idea about the marriage and was pressured into apologizing publicly.
With police not responding so far, Kaur's family is left feeling unsafe and unheard.