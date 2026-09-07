Punjab seeks DA rise from 42% to 60% for 85,000
Punjab is looking to bump up the dearness allowance (DA) from 42% to 60% for around 85,000 government employees who joined after July 17, 2020.
The move, pitched by a cabinet subcommittee and now waiting on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's nod, aims to close the pay gap between newer recruits and those hired earlier.
As Cabinet Minister Aman Arora put it, this is about addressing a disparity between newer recruits and employees who continue to receive salaries under Punjab's earlier pay structure.
Amid dispute by 300,000 state workers
This proposal comes amid a wider dispute by more than 300,000 state workers demanding overdue DA payments and pushing back against disciplinary actions.
While the hike only covers employees recruited after July 17, 2020 (so older hires aren't included), it's meant to ease long-standing wage differences in Punjab's government jobs.
Unions are still planning more protests, but the government says it wants to keep talking things out.