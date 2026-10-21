Punjab suspends officers as CBI probes Parvinder Singh Jhota's murder
India
The Punjab government has suspended a senior police officer and a drug inspector after activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was murdered on October 13.
Jhota had flagged illegal drug activity to the authorities before his death, and his family pushed for accountability.
Now, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is handling the investigation, following pressure from both Jhota's family and opposition leaders.
Chemist allegedly killed Parvinder Singh Jhota
Jhota's murder, allegedly by a local chemist, has put a spotlight on Punjab's drug problem and raised tough questions about how complaints are handled.
The CBI will look into whether officials ignored warnings about illegal drugs.
What happens next could shape how Punjab tackles similar cases in the future.