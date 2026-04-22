Punjab to hold blackout mock drill across districts April 24
Heads up, Punjab!
On April 24 at 8pm districts across Punjab will take part in a blackout mock drill to check how ready everyone is for emergencies.
When you hear a two-minute siren, it's time to switch off non-essential lights (but don't worry, essential services stay on).
Once the drill wraps up, you'll hear a long all-clear siren so you know things are back to normal.
NDRF and PAU to test communications
This isn't just about turning off the lights: it's about practicing what to do if something big happens.
Teams like the National Disaster Response Force and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana are joining in to make sure everyone knows their role.
The drill also helps test if important information can reach people quickly and clearly.
So if you're in one of the selected areas, keep an ear out for announcements and be ready to join in—it's all about staying safe together!