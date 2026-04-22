Punjab to hold blackout mock drill across districts April 24

NDRF and PAU to test communications

This isn't just about turning off the lights: it's about practicing what to do if something big happens.

Teams like the National Disaster Response Force and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana are joining in to make sure everyone knows their role.

The drill also helps test if important information can reach people quickly and clearly.

So if you're in one of the selected areas, keep an ear out for announcements and be ready to join in—it's all about staying safe together!