Punjab to provide free food kits to low-income families
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann just rolled out the "Meri Rasoi Yojana"—a new scheme set to provide free food kits to 40 lakh families who hold blue ration cards.
Starting April 2026, these households will get quarterly kits alongside their usual wheat rations, aiming to make daily meals a little easier.
What will each kit contain?
Each kit comes with basics like chana dal, sugar, iodized salt, turmeric powder, and mustard oil—and will be distributed quarterly.
The best part? It's all free and handled by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.
₹1,000 crore is being pumped into this initiative
Markfed will put together the kits while regular quality checks keep things on track.
The government is investing about ₹1,000 crore a year into this project to fight child malnutrition among low-income families.
Announced right before budget season (and with elections on the horizon), it builds on similar welfare programs AAP started in Delhi.