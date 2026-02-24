Punjab to provide free food kits to low-income families

Each kit comes with basics like chana dal, sugar, iodized salt, turmeric powder, and mustard oil—and will be distributed quarterly. The best part? It's all free and handled by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

₹1,000 crore is being pumped into this initiative

Markfed will put together the kits while regular quality checks keep things on track.

The government is investing about ₹1,000 crore a year into this project to fight child malnutrition among low-income families.

Announced right before budget season (and with elections on the horizon), it builds on similar welfare programs AAP started in Delhi.