Punjab to raise ₹13,000cr July to September 2026 for debt
Punjab is planning to borrow ₹13,000 crore between July and September 2026 to help manage its rising debt.
The money will come from selling government securities with maturities ranging from two to five years and from 16 to 20 years.
By September, the state's borrowing between April and September will reach ₹18,142 crore.
Punjab net borrowing nears ₹40,000cr
The state's borrowing plan includes ₹5,500 crore in July (₹3,000 crore already raised), then another ₹3,500 crore in August, and ₹4,000 crore in September, bringing the year's net borrowing close to ₹40,000 crore.
All these loans are pushing Punjab's total debt toward a huge ₹4.47 lakh crore by March 2027.
A key factor cited for the rising debt is funding welfare schemes like free bus rides and monthly allowances for women.
Critics, including PM Modi, have questioned the AAP government's financial choices, but Punjab officials say some of the burden comes from old debts and point out they're investing more in development too.