Punjab train track blast: Khalistani link under lens

A recent explosion on a railway track near Sirhind, Punjab , has raised security concerns ahead of Republic Day . The blast occurred around 9:50pm on Friday near the Khanpur railway crossing in Fatehgarh Sahib district. It damaged a section of the newly built dedicated freight corridor (DFC) and a passing freight train's locomotive.

Ongoing probe Investigation underway, potential Khalistani link The incident has left a safety officer and a loco pilot with minor injuries. Residents reported hearing a loud sound that caused panic in Khanpur village. Police sources are now investigating a possible Khalistani separatist link after a letter from the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) surfaced on social media. The letter claimed responsibility for the blast as a "trailer" to mark the 40th anniversary of the "Khalistan declaration."

Threatening message Letter claims responsibility, warns of continued disruption The letter warned that their "struggle" would continue to "disturb the sleep" of authorities until their goals were met. Deputy Inspector General Nanak Singh confirmed inter-agency coordination is underway and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been informed. Senior Superintendent of Police Shubham Aggarwal confirmed an FIR has been registered under Section 150 of the Railways Act for maliciously attempting to wreck a train.

