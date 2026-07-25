Punjab transfers ₹1,149cr via DBT to nearly 3.3 million women

Punjab just sent out ₹1,149 crore to nearly 3.3 million women through its Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana.

The scheme gives ₹1,500 a month to Scheduled Caste (SC) women and ₹1,000 to others, with all payments going straight into bank accounts using Direct Benefit Transfer, so no delays or middlemen.