Punjab transfers ₹1,149cr via DBT to nearly 3.3 million women
India
Punjab just sent out ₹1,149 crore to nearly 3.3 million women through its Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana.
The scheme gives ₹1,500 a month to Scheduled Caste (SC) women and ₹1,000 to others, with all payments going straight into bank accounts using Direct Benefit Transfer, so no delays or middlemen.
Punjab scheme enrolls over 7 million women
With over seven million women signed up, this is one of Punjab's biggest social security schemes for women.
Many beneficiaries say the direct transfers make managing household expenses easier.
Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur emphasized that transparency is key here, and Axis Bank is making sure the money lands on time, helping empower women across the state.