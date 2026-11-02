Punjab transfers ₹1,291cr directly to 37.43L women under Satkar Yojana
Punjab has transferred ₹1,291 crore directly to 37.43 lakh women as part of the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojana.
Announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Abohar, this scheme is all about empowering women with no family restrictions on who gets help.
Over 80 lakh women have already signed up, and the goal is to reach 1 crore.
Punjab cumulative assistance hits ₹3,934.80cr
Since July, ₹2,643.71 crore had been disbursed to 76.35 lakh women since the first release on July 1.
After Sunday's transfer, the cumulative assistance stood at ₹3,934.80 crore.
The government plans to boost the annual budget up to ₹12,000 crore as more join in.
Next payments are lined up for December and January.
Punjab sets ₹51.3cr and ₹25cr incentives
The state also set aside incentives: ₹51.3 crore for Satkar Sakhis helping with registrations and another ₹25 crore for Anganwadi workers making it all happen.
It's a big push not just for financial support but also recognizing those working behind the scenes.