Punjab transfers ₹1,291cr directly to 37.43L women under Satkar Yojana

Punjab has transferred ₹1,291 crore directly to 37.43 lakh women as part of the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojana.

Announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Abohar, this scheme is all about empowering women with no family restrictions on who gets help.

Over 80 lakh women have already signed up, and the goal is to reach 1 crore.