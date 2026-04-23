Punjab unveils ₹123.28cr aid for hailstorm-wrecked farmers across 7 districts
India
Punjab just rolled out a ₹123.28 crore relief package to help farmers whose crops were wrecked by last month's hailstorms.
The support covers 92,695 acres across 111 villages in seven districts, with losses ranging from 26% to total wipeouts.
The goal: get much-needed financial help to those hit hardest.
Fazilka gets largest ₹44.24cr relief share
Relief funds are split based on how badly each district was affected. Fazilka gets the biggest chunk at ₹44.24 crore, with Muktsar Sahib next at ₹43 crore and Bathinda at ₹22.83 crore.
Moga and Amritsar also receive support, while Ferozepur and Rupnagar see smaller amounts.
Officials have been told to speed up payments so farmers aren't left waiting for help.