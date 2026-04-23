Punjab unveils ₹123.28cr aid for hailstorm-wrecked farmers across 7 districts

Fazilka gets largest ₹44.24cr relief share

Relief funds are split based on how badly each district was affected. Fazilka gets the biggest chunk at ₹44.24 crore, with Muktsar Sahib next at ₹43 crore and Bathinda at ₹22.83 crore.

Moga and Amritsar also receive support, while Ferozepur and Rupnagar see smaller amounts.

Officials have been told to speed up payments so farmers aren't left waiting for help.