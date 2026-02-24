Punjab village passes resolution to not help drug peddlers
India
Kauri village in Khanna, Ludhiana district just made a bold move: locals have officially decided not to back drug peddlers in any way.
This resolution, led by SSP Dr. Darpan Ahluwalia and the village panchayat, is all about protecting their community and especially their kids from the impact of drugs.
Kauri's united stand shows how real change can start
This isn't just talk—Khanna police have registered a large number of NDPS cases recently and seized huge amounts of illegal substances.
With the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign underway, it's clear Punjab is serious about fighting drugs.
