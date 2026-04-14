Punjab wheat buying slows as unseasonal rains prompt strict standards
India
Wheat buying in Punjab has slowed, leaving farmers waiting at crowded mandis with their harvests.
Unseasonal rains have hurt grain quality, so officials are sticking to strict standards, meaning many crops are not getting picked up yet.
It is a tough spot for farmers like Acchar Singh, who just want to sell and move on.
Wheat rules relaxation decision pending
Central teams were checking wheat samples on April 14 to see if the rules can be relaxed, but there is no decision yet.
The delay is not just frustrating for farmers; migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who usually help out are left without jobs for now.
Everyone is hoping the government gives the green light soon so things can get moving again.