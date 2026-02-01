Punjab woman dies by suicide over husband's extramarital affair

Activists to protest on February 2

Diljot's mother believes her daughter faced serious mental pressure from Jagdish Singh and another woman after he allegedly started living with another woman, and she's questioned whether the suicide note is actually Diljot's handwriting.

After a 25-day investigation, police registered an FIR against Singh for abetment to suicide.

The Punjab State Commission for Women has stepped in, demanding updates on forensic tests by January 27.

Meanwhile, activists are planning a protest on February 2 to push for answers and justice for Diljot.