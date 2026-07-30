Punjab's April 2026 law punishes Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege
Punjab passed a tough law in April 2026 to punish sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib with life imprisonment and hefty fines.
But when Akal Takht, the top Sikh authority, raised concerns, the government sent back a 26-page reply that was called "not satisfactory" by their media advisor, Jaskaran Singh.
Acting jathedar seeks 'custodian' clause removal
Akal Takht isn't happy with how the law defines "custodian," saying it clashes with Sikh beliefs.
Acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj wants these clauses removed and is pushing for protections for sewadars (temple helpers), fast-track courts for sacrilege cases, and clear safeguards for devotees.
Punjab to discuss law in August
The Punjab government plans to discuss changes in the upcoming assembly session (August 3-10).
But Akal Takht insists any amendments should be made together, not just decided by the state alone, and wants a joint committee to review everything first.