Punjab's BJP, AAP trade blame, Bhagwant Mann cites Mundra Port
Punjab's drug crisis is back in the spotlight, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blaming each other for not fixing it.
The BJP says things have only gotten worse under the current AAP government, calling its anti-drug campaign a failure.
On the flip side, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann insists his team is working hard and says if Mundra Port in Gujarat were properly secured, the drug problem in Punjab would be "almost eliminated."
Centre launches 'Nasha Mukt Bharat 2029'
To tackle the problem, the central government just launched Nasha Mukt Bharat 2029, a nationwide anti-drug plan.
Punjab has several districts labeled ultra-sensitive, including Amritsar and Ludhiana.
The goal? Break up big drug networks and financial investigations into 100 major cartel cases by December 2027.
The debate continues, but the issue remains unresolved.