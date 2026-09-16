Punjab's BJP, AAP trade blame, Bhagwant Mann cites Mundra Port

Punjab's drug crisis is back in the spotlight, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blaming each other for not fixing it.

The BJP says things have only gotten worse under the current AAP government, calling its anti-drug campaign a failure.

On the flip side, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann insists his team is working hard and says if Mundra Port in Gujarat were properly secured, the drug problem in Punjab would be "almost eliminated."