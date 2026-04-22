Punjab's Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege law challenged in High Court

Plea says law needs president's assent

The petition argues that 7 to 20 years for sacrilege and a minimum of 10 years, extendable up to life imprisonment, for criminal conspiracy to commit sacrilege with intent to disrupt peace or communal harmony needs the president's assent because the penalties are covered under the Concurrent List and conflict with the existing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

It also questions why only Sikh scriptures are protected, saying this could violate equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The plea points out that treating nonviolent acts of sacrilege like murder feels unfair and excessive.