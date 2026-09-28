Punjab's LPU protests escalate after student's alleged sexual assault, suicide
India
Things got intense at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab after reports of a female student's alleged sexual assault and her tragic suicide.
Students protested by damaging campus property, some sections of a building were set on fire, and blocking the highway.
Videos even showed groups looting the Uni Mall for food, gadgets, and other items with some heard saying: "Free mein shopping done" ("Shopping done for free").
Police injured at LPU, SIT formed
Several police officers were hurt trying to control the crowds.
Authorities have filed a first information report (FIR) and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to dig into what happened; they will be checking CCTV footage and other evidence.