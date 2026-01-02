Punjab's new health scheme: Free treatment for all from January 15
Starting January 15, Punjab is rolling out the "Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna," giving every family in the state free, cashless medical care worth up to ₹10 lakh.
All you need is an Aadhaar and voter card to sign up.
Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh said the scheme will provide universal healthcare coverage, and the launch will be formally rolled out by CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
How it works and what's covered
No income limits here—everyone's eligible.
You can enroll at over 9,000 camps or Common Service Centres across Punjab, and you'll get a special health card once you're in.
The plan covers about 2,200 treatments at 824 government and private hospitals statewide.
For costs up to ₹1 lakh, United India Insurance steps in; anything above that (up to ₹10 lakh) is covered by the state agency.
A helpline will be launched soon if you need help signing up or using your benefits.