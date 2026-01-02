Punjab's new health scheme: Free treatment for all from January 15

How it works and what's covered

No income limits here—everyone's eligible.

You can enroll at over 9,000 camps or Common Service Centres across Punjab, and you'll get a special health card once you're in.

The plan covers about 2,200 treatments at 824 government and private hospitals statewide.

For costs up to ₹1 lakh, United India Insurance steps in; anything above that (up to ₹10 lakh) is covered by the state agency.

A helpline will be launched soon if you need help signing up or using your benefits.