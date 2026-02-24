Punjab's new liquor policy: IMFL prices to go up
Punjab just rolled out its Excise Policy for 2026-27, aiming to bring in ₹12,800 crore—up ₹1,780 crore from the last fiscal (2025-26).
The big change? Prices for IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) are set to rise, while beer and Punjab Medium Liquor (PML) prices stay the same.
PML quotas are also getting a small bump.
Retail renewals are now 6.5% higher than the 2025-26 fees (i.e., the previous fiscal year)
Expect IMFL bottles to cost ₹10-20 more and IFL brands to go up by ₹20-30 each.
Retail renewals are now 6.5% higher than the 2025-26 fees (i.e., the previous fiscal year).
Beer shop licenses jump from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000.
Late license renewal fees have shot up
For the first time, Punjab will allow single malt whisky production—good news for premium drink fans.
To fight illegal sales, the government will introduce 40-degree PML sub-vends specifically in areas identified as high-crime zones.
Plus, late license renewal fees have shot up from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh under the new rules.