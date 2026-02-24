Punjab's new liquor policy: IMFL prices to go up India Feb 24, 2026

Punjab just rolled out its Excise Policy for 2026-27, aiming to bring in ₹12,800 crore—up ₹1,780 crore from the last fiscal (2025-26).

The big change? Prices for IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) are set to rise, while beer and Punjab Medium Liquor (PML) prices stay the same.

PML quotas are also getting a small bump.