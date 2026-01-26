Punjab's Republic Day tableau honors Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy

What made the tableau stand out?

The design was full of meaning: a glowing hand wrapped in cloth reading "Hind Di Chadar" (the Guru's title as protector of the oppressed), a spinning "Ek Onkar" symbol conveying the eternal and universal truth, and scenes of Shabd Kirtan near Gurudwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib.

The side panels honored Bhai Mati Dass Ji, Bhai Sati Dass Ji, and Bhai Dyala Ji—companions who sacrificed their lives alongside the Guru.