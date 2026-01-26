Punjab's Republic Day tableau honors Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy
This year, Punjab's Republic Day tableau was all about remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, on his 350th martyrdom anniversary.
Presented by the Punjab government, the display celebrated the Guru's stand for human rights and religious freedom—values that still matter today.
What made the tableau stand out?
The design was full of meaning: a glowing hand wrapped in cloth reading "Hind Di Chadar" (the Guru's title as protector of the oppressed), a spinning "Ek Onkar" symbol conveying the eternal and universal truth, and scenes of Shabd Kirtan near Gurudwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib.
The side panels honored Bhai Mati Dass Ji, Bhai Sati Dass Ji, and Bhai Dyala Ji—companions who sacrificed their lives alongside the Guru.
Why it matters
This wasn't just another float—it was a reminder at India's biggest national celebration that standing up for freedom and compassion is part of our DNA.
The tribute connected history with today's values and showed how Punjab keeps these ideals alive.