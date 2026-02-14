Punjab's ₹144cr Guru Ravidas memorial kickstarts year-long celebration India Feb 14, 2026

Punjab launched year-long celebrations on February 4, 2026 to mark the 649th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Ravidas; the government is preparing for the 650th Parkash Purab in 2027.

The state has reported the Guru Ravidas Memorial at Khuralgarh Sahib cost ₹144 crore (another report gives ₹148 crore) and plans to expand the memorial; it has also purchased land, for about ₹10 crore, for a Guru Ravidass Bani Research Centre nearby.

The festivities kick off with an Akhand Path and wrap up in February 2027.