Punjab's ₹144cr Guru Ravidas memorial kickstarts year-long celebration
Punjab launched year-long celebrations on February 4, 2026 to mark the 649th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Ravidas; the government is preparing for the 650th Parkash Purab in 2027.
The state has reported the Guru Ravidas Memorial at Khuralgarh Sahib cost ₹144 crore (another report gives ₹148 crore) and plans to expand the memorial; it has also purchased land, for about ₹10 crore, for a Guru Ravidass Bani Research Centre nearby.
The festivities kick off with an Akhand Path and wrap up in February 2027.
What's planned for the year-long celebration?
Expect four major Shobha Yatras starting from Varanasi, Faridkot, Jammu, and Bathinda—all converging at Khuralgarh Sahib.
November brings big events like Katha Kirtan Darbar and Begampura gatherings with spiritual leaders.
Throughout the year, villages will host workshops, school competitions, drone shows, documentaries—even marathons and cycle rallies—highlighting Guru Ravidas's message of equality and social justice.
There'll also be blood drives and a massive tree-planting push across districts.
Why you should care
Punjab wants to make sure Guru Ravidas's teachings on equality actually reach everyone—not just as tradition but as inspiration for today's generation.
If you care about social change or just want to see how culture meets action on the ground, this is one to watch.