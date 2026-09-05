Punjab's 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' records 51,979 tips 59,293 FIRs
Punjab's fight against drugs, called Yudh Nashean Virudh, is getting real results thanks to people stepping up.
From March 1, 2025, to September 3, 2026, 51,979 tips came in through the Safe Punjab Helpline, while police filed 59,293 FIRs under the NDPS Act and made 25,339 arrests.
Punjab Police arrest 696 major traffickers
The crackdown did not just target small dealers: 696 major traffickers (each with over 2kg of heroin) were arrested.
Police also seized huge amounts: 3,757kg of heroin, 964kg of opium, 45 tons of poppy husk, and ₹22 crore in drug money.
Punjab Police report 42,498 people treated
Punjab Police say public support has been crucial. They have also helped 42,498 people get treatment at de-addiction centers and referred 1,55,970 others to OOAT clinics.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "Tip-offs have provided extra teeth to the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and we firmly believe that in the days to come, there will be more citizen participation in giving tip-offs and subsequent arrests as a result of it."