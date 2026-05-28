Purandar Mishra duped of ₹10,000 by fake Nitin Nabin PA
India
Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Purandar Mishra got tricked out of ₹10,000 by someone pretending to be the personal assistant of BJP chief Nitin Nabin.
The caller claimed he was stuck in a jungle with his family and needed money for gasoline.
Mishra transferred ₹10,000 via UPI, but when the scammer kept asking for more, Mishra realized something was off and quickly reported it to the police.
Chhattisgarh cyber scams exceed ₹107cr
Police traced the call to Sahadev Malik from Odisha, who had used online information to target others too.
This case is part of a bigger problem: over 1,300 people in Chhattisgarh lost more than ₹107 crore to cyber scams between January 2024 and June 2025.
Even though police have recovered some money, cybercrime remains a big challenge in the region.