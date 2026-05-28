Purandar Mishra duped of ₹10,000 by fake Nitin Nabin PA India May 28, 2026

Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Purandar Mishra got tricked out of ₹10,000 by someone pretending to be the personal assistant of BJP chief Nitin Nabin.

The caller claimed he was stuck in a jungle with his family and needed money for gasoline.

Mishra transferred ₹10,000 via UPI, but when the scammer kept asking for more, Mishra realized something was off and quickly reported it to the police.