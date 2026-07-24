Puri Bahuda Yatra: 57-year-old Abhiram Das dies pulling Darpadalan chariot
India
A 57-year-old devotee, Abhiram Das of Cuttack, passed away while pulling the Darpadalan chariot during the Bahuda Yatra in Puri on Friday.
He was taken to the hospital but couldn't be saved, making him the third person to lose their life at this year's Rath Yatra.
CM Majhi announces 10L per family
Das had a history of hypertension, and with Puri's humidity hitting 85% to 90%, about 100 devotees ended up at the district hospital feeling unwell, though most recovered quickly.
After three festival-related deaths (including two earlier from suffocation and cardiac arrest), Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced ₹10 lakh in compensation for each victim's family to help them through this difficult time.