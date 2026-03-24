Puri Jagannath Temple's treasure chambers were opened on July 14, 2024; inventory is scheduled to begin on March 25, 2026

Inventory in 3 phases

The inventory is rolling out in three phases and should wrap up by April 19, just in time for Akshaya Tritiya.

Even with all this going on, temple rituals and darshan won't stop, so visitors can still have their usual experience.

The goal? To digitize and photograph every valuable item for better security and transparency.

With ₹5 crore set aside for the project, it's a big move to protect one of India's most famous temples while keeping things open and accountable for everyone.