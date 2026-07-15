Puri prepares for Jagannath Rath Yatra starting July 16

Puri is gearing up for the Jagannath Rath Yatra, kicking off Thursday, July 16.

This nine-day festival is set to draw nearly three million people as the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra roll out after traditional rituals.

The chariot journey begins after the ceremonial sweep (Chhera Pahanra), starting at 4pm.