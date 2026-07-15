Puri prepares for Jagannath Rath Yatra starting July 16
Puri is gearing up for the Jagannath Rath Yatra, kicking off Thursday, July 16.
This nine-day festival is set to draw nearly three million people as the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra roll out after traditional rituals.
The chariot journey begins after the ceremonial sweep (Chhera Pahanra), starting at 4pm.
Puri authorities step up security measures
After last year's stampede tragedy, security has been stepped up with 13,000 personnel on duty, hundreds of CCTV cameras watching the crowd, and special help for vulnerable groups.
With recent heavy rains causing drainage issues and COVID-19 cases nearby, authorities are keeping a close eye on health and safety.
Indian Railways added over 300 special trains, and the Odisha government has deployed around 800 busses to make travel easier; schools in Puri are closed for now as a precaution.