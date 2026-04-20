Puri Rath Yatra chariot construction begins with over 200 artisans
Puri's famous Rath Yatra is back on July 16, and preparations have officially begun!
The traditional chariot-building started on Akshaya Tritiya with a special puja, where artisans got to work shaping massive wooden logs.
More than 200 skilled workers are teaming up to craft the three iconic chariots for Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra.
Puri chariot heights and log counts
These aren't your average floats: Jagannath's Nandighosh will stand 45.6 feet tall with 742 logs, Balabhadra's Taladhwaja reaches 45 feet with 731 logs, and Subhadra's Darpadalana comes in at 44.6 feet using 711 logs.
The festival also marks the start of Chandan Yatra, a unique boating ritual, plus some stunning sand art on Puri Beach celebrating these timeless traditions.
If you're into epic processions or just love big festivals, this one draws thousands from around the world every year.