Puri Rath Yatra chariot construction begins with over 200 artisans

Puri chariot heights and log counts

These aren't your average floats: Jagannath's Nandighosh will stand 45.6 feet tall with 742 logs, Balabhadra's Taladhwaja reaches 45 feet with 731 logs, and Subhadra's Darpadalana comes in at 44.6 feet using 711 logs.

The festival also marks the start of Chandan Yatra, a unique boating ritual, plus some stunning sand art on Puri Beach celebrating these timeless traditions.

If you're into epic processions or just love big festivals, this one draws thousands from around the world every year.