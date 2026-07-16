Puri Rath Yatra draws massive crowds amid heavy rain

The day kicked off with the Pahandi ritual, where deities are carried from Jagannath Temple to their colorful chariots.

Shree Sudarshan was placed first on Devi Subhadra's chariot, followed by Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

The big moment came as Lord Jagannath emerged from the 12th-century temple to loud chants of "Jai Jagannath."

The deities then started their journey to Gundicha Temple, a tradition believed to bring blessings and unite devotees from around the world.