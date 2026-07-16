Puri Rath Yatra draws massive crowds amid heavy rain
Puri's famous Rath Yatra drew massive crowds this Thursday, even with heavy rain pouring down.
In the middle of the celebration, a devotee appeared to faint but was quickly helped: people made way so an ambulance could get through.
Thanks to tight security and crowd management, everything moved smoothly despite the rush.
Pahandi in Puri begins Rath Yatra
The day kicked off with the Pahandi ritual, where deities are carried from Jagannath Temple to their colorful chariots.
Shree Sudarshan was placed first on Devi Subhadra's chariot, followed by Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.
The big moment came as Lord Jagannath emerged from the 12th-century temple to loud chants of "Jai Jagannath."
The deities then started their journey to Gundicha Temple, a tradition believed to bring blessings and unite devotees from around the world.