Puri Shree Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar inventory resumes May 11

Experts log around 120 items digitally

Experts have already logged around 120 items, which is about one-fifth of the overall inventory work.

They're using cool tech like photography, video, and even 3-D mapping to make sure nothing gets missed.

Each item is wrapped in color-coded cloth by metal type and checked against old records from 1978.

Security stays tight—the chamber keys are locked away daily in the state treasury.

And if you're planning a visit, good news: temple rituals and darshan continue as usual for devotees during all this work.