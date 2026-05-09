Puri Shree Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar inventory resumes May 11
After a quick break for the Chandan Jatra festival, the big inventory of treasures at Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple picks up again on May 11, 2026.
The process, which resumed on March 25, 2026 after a 48-year gap, is all about carefully documenting what's inside the temple's famous Ratna Bhandar (treasure chamber), following strict government guidelines.
Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee confirmed everything is set to run smoothly over the next two days.
Experts log around 120 items digitally
Experts have already logged around 120 items, which is about one-fifth of the overall inventory work.
They're using cool tech like photography, video, and even 3-D mapping to make sure nothing gets missed.
Each item is wrapped in color-coded cloth by metal type and checked against old records from 1978.
Security stays tight—the chamber keys are locked away daily in the state treasury.
And if you're planning a visit, good news: temple rituals and darshan continue as usual for devotees during all this work.