Purnendu Tiwari hospitalized in Qatari prison as MEA seeks care
Former Indian Navy commander Purnendu Tiwari has been hospitalized while in a Qatari prison.
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is checking on his health and has asked Qatari officials to make sure he gets proper medical care.
India in contact over Tiwari case
The government is staying in touch with both Tiwari's family and Qatar as his legal case continues. This situation highlights India's ongoing efforts to help its citizens abroad.
Right now, about 600 Indians are in Qatari prisons. While some ex-Navy personnel have been released through earlier talks, Tiwari's case is still awaiting resolution.