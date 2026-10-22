Pushkar Singh Dhami contacts Mika Singh after Kunjapuri Mela spat

Dhami is encouraging everyone to talk things out calmly and wants to make sure artists feel welcome in Uttarakhand.

He shared that the state values its guests and is committed to giving artists a respectful space to perform: "In 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand, artists from across the country and the world are welcomed and respected wholeheartedly. The state government remains firmly committed to honoring art, culture and artists," Dhami said.