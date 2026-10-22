Pushkar Singh Dhami contacts Mika Singh after Kunjapuri Mela spat
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reached out to singer Mika Singh after a public spat involving Mika's brother, Daler Mehndi, and state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal.
Things got tense when Uniyal stopped Mehndi's performance at Kunjapuri Mela, accusing him of lip-syncing and being drunk (claims Mika quickly denied), saying his brother doesn't drink.
Dhami vows artists welcomed in Uttarakhand
Dhami is encouraging everyone to talk things out calmly and wants to make sure artists feel welcome in Uttarakhand.
He shared that the state values its guests and is committed to giving artists a respectful space to perform: "In 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand, artists from across the country and the world are welcomed and respected wholeheartedly. The state government remains firmly committed to honoring art, culture and artists," Dhami said.