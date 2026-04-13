Puthandu on April 14 2026 starts Tamil year 1948

Families perform Kanni and traditional rituals

Families start their day with the Kanni ritual, checking out lucky items like fruits and flowers to bring in good vibes.

People visit temples for prayers, get blessings from elders, and decorate homes with colorful kolam patterns.

Mango Pachadi, a tangy dish made from raw mango, is a must-have treat.

Beyond traditions, Puthandu is about reflecting on life, and celebrating Tamil culture together.