Puthandu on April 14 2026 starts Tamil year 1948
India
Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, lands on April 14, 2026. It kicks off the Chithirai month and lines up with Mesha Sankranti, the moment the sun enters Aries, at 9:39am.
This day also marks the start of Tamil year 1948.
Families perform Kanni and traditional rituals
Families start their day with the Kanni ritual, checking out lucky items like fruits and flowers to bring in good vibes.
People visit temples for prayers, get blessings from elders, and decorate homes with colorful kolam patterns.
Mango Pachadi, a tangy dish made from raw mango, is a must-have treat.
Beyond traditions, Puthandu is about reflecting on life, and celebrating Tamil culture together.