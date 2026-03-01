PV Sindhu, Esha Gupta stranded in Dubai amid flight suspension

Qatar Airways, Etihad have stopped flying completely

It's not just Dubai—Etihad flights to Abu Dhabi are halted too, and Qatar Airways has stopped flying completely.

Some carriers have said they will avoid airspace over Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar and Iran until March 7 due to ongoing regional conflict.

With so many grounded flights, people like Sindhu (who's headed for the All England Open) are in limbo.

Esha Gupta posted on Instagram that she feels safe but is waiting it out; meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan has reached out to PM Modi for help getting home.