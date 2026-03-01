PV Sindhu, Esha Gupta stranded in Dubai amid flight suspension
Flights to Dubai are on pause until 3pm (UAE time) on March 2, thanks to sudden airspace closures across the Middle East.
The airspace closures have left thousands of travelers stranded, including Indian celebs like badminton star PV Sindhu and actors Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan, who were reported to be in Dubai.
Qatar Airways, Etihad have stopped flying completely
It's not just Dubai—Etihad flights to Abu Dhabi are halted too, and Qatar Airways has stopped flying completely.
Some carriers have said they will avoid airspace over Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar and Iran until March 7 due to ongoing regional conflict.
With so many grounded flights, people like Sindhu (who's headed for the All England Open) are in limbo.
Esha Gupta posted on Instagram that she feels safe but is waiting it out; meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan has reached out to PM Modi for help getting home.
Flight rerouting and airport delays
This is a big deal for anyone traveling internationally right now—flights are being rerouted as far as Rome or Paris just to avoid closed skies.
Even Dubai International Airport—the world's busiest for international travel—isn't operating as usual.
If you're planning a trip or following your favorite celebs abroad, it's definitely one of those moments where global events hit close to home.