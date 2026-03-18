Qatar Airways cuts flights to India: What it means

This isn't just a random schedule shuffle: the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority put these limits in place for safety after some regional airspace got closed off. The airline wants travelers to keep checking official updates and monitor official updates and airline communication channels for last-minute changes.

If you have a ticket for these dates, listen up

Booked a ticket before March 28 for travel between February 28 and March 28? You can either rebook for new dates or get a refund.

Just head over to the Qatar Airways website or reach out through their customer service channels for details.

And don't forget: keeping an eye on your notifications could save you some airport headaches!