Qatar Barzan gas blast kills 13 including 12 Indians
India
A tragic explosion at the Barzan gas facility in Qatar on June 22 claimed 13 lives, including 12 Indians, and injured 66 people.
A day after the incident, Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, reached out to Prime Minister Modi with condolences and assured help for those affected.
India coordinating victim identification and repatriation
Prime Minister Modi thanked the emir for his compassion, saying both countries share this grief.
The Ministry of External Affairs is working closely with Qatari authorities to identify the victims and bring them home.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called it deeply tragic, noting that everyone hospitalized is stable and families are being kept informed.