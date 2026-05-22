Quad foreign ministers to meet in New Delhi May 26

Agenda includes maritime security, summit planning

The group will check in on projects around maritime security and regional stability, plus talk about rising tensions in places like the South China Sea.

This meeting is also laying the groundwork for a bigger Quad leaders' summit later this year, with India set to host.

On the sidelines, Jaishankar is expected to hold separate bilateral talks with his counterparts.

Rubio is separately set to discuss energy security, trade and defense cooperation on May 23. as Rubio said the US is ready to sell as much energy as India needs amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.