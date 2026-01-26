R. Krishnan gets Padma Shri for his art, but honor comes after his passing
India
R. Krishnan, an artist from the Alu Kurumba Adivasi community in Nilgiris, has been posthumously awarded the Padma Shri for his unique cloth paintings inspired by rock art sites.
For 30 years, his work—made with natural paints—helped keep Kurumba art alive and inspired many artists.
The award was announced as part of the Republic Day honors.
Family reacts: proud, but wish recognition came sooner
Krishnan passed away in March 2025, so he never got to see this big moment.
His wife Susheela and family said they're grateful for the honor but wish he'd received it while he was alive.
Still, they see it as a meaningful tribute to everything Krishnan did for art and their community.