R Nirmalkumar gives Madurai newborns gold rings and mothers hampers
India
In a sweet move, Tamil Nadu Minister R Nirmalkumar gave gold rings to newborns in Madurai this Sunday, marking Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's birthday.
Moms also got baby hampers.
Scheme launch on CN Annadurai anniversary
The scheme is set for an official launch in September, which is Dravidian leader CN Annadurai's birth anniversary.
It's tied to TVK's promise for the 2026 elections, showing support for newborns and linking welfare efforts to important dates in Tamil Nadu politics.