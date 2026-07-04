R Rajagopal's passport renewal cleared after Satheesan contacted Suvendu Adhikari
India
R Rajagopal, former editor of The Telegraph, finally got his passport renewed after Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan stepped in.
The process had hit a roadblock because Kolkata police flagged his application and his name was dropped from West Bengal's voter list during a recent revision.
Satheesan said he reached out to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to help sort things out.
Rajagopal credited V D Satheesan's support
Rajagopal wrote to Satheesan, saying he was anxious about the delay and that the chief minister's support made all the difference.
He even informed Satheesan's office once he got the renewed passport, showing how much it meant to him.