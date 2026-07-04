R Rajagopal's passport renewal cleared after Satheesan contacted Suvendu Adhikari India Jul 04, 2026

R Rajagopal, former editor of The Telegraph, finally got his passport renewed after Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan stepped in.

The process had hit a roadblock because Kolkata police flagged his application and his name was dropped from West Bengal's voter list during a recent revision.

Satheesan said he reached out to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to help sort things out.