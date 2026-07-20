R Suresh Kumar arrested after kicking accused thief off train
A wild scene unfolded on the Azad Hind Express in Chhattisgarh when a passenger, R Suresh Kumar, kicked a man accused of stealing a cell phone right off a moving train.
The incident, caught on video and quickly going viral, led to Kumar's arrest by the Government Railway Police (GRP) under new legal sections.
It's got everyone talking about just how safe train journeys really are these days.
GRP treats viral video as evidence
The GRP is treating the viral video as key evidence while they dig into what happened.
The footage shows passengers confronting the alleged thief near an open door before he was kicked off and reportedly injured.
Now, police are also searching for the man who fell.
The whole episode has sparked fresh debates about security and how conflicts should be handled on trains, reminding us that better safety measures might be overdue.