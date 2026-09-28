R Veeramani faces new POCSO allegation, earlier complaint lost
R Veeramani, a businessman from Tamil Nadu who was arrested last month in a child sexual abuse (POCSO) case, is now facing new accusations of abusing another minor girl.
The latest complaint comes from the victim's mother, who says her earlier report was lost in a police station fire during the 2017 Jallikattu protests.
These new claims have been added to an ongoing investigation led by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
All-woman SIT probes Veeramani associates
The SIT, set up on September 24 and led by all-woman officers, is also looking into possible involvement of Veeramani's associates Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan.
Their goal is to find out if there are more victims or locations linked to these crimes.
The first POCSO case began after a child rights activist brought forward evidence of abuse; the Special POCSO Court rejected the closure report and ordered further investigation, after which the girl was subsequently identified and her statement was recorded before a Judicial Magistrate, so this investigation is very much active.