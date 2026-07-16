R Yashovardhan arrested in Dehradun for impersonating IPS, Army, RAW
India
A 35-year-old man named R Yashovardhan, son of retired Uttarakhand chief secretary S Ramaswamy, has been arrested in Dehradun for pretending to be an IPS officer, Army officer, and RAW agent.
He was caught on July 16 after people accused him of promising government jobs and official clearances but instead taking their money.
Allegedly took ₹15L, used fake IDs
Yashovardhan allegedly took ₹15 lakh from one person by claiming he could speed up a corporate registration and offered another a fake job in the defense ministry.
Police say he used fake IDs, uniforms, and even a wireless set to look legit.
According to police, after failing the UPSC exam several times, he started impersonating officials for both money and personal satisfaction.