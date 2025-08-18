Next Article
Rabies cases in Kerala spark debate on stray dog relocation
Kerala is seeing a worrying rise in rabies cases, especially among low-income families.
After the Supreme Court's recent order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi, a similar debate has intensified in Kerala.
Families who lost loved ones to rabies are urging the government to step up, saying current animal birth control efforts just aren't working.
Experts call for mass dog vaccinations, better sterilization programs
Rabies hits poorer, rural areas hardest. Experts want mass dog vaccinations, better sterilization programs, more awareness campaigns, and responsible pet ownership—not just moving dogs elsewhere.
NGOs are trying their best but say real progress needs stronger government support. The challenge now is balancing public safety with animal rights while finding long-term solutions that actually work.