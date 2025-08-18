Telangana: Roads submerged as Kolleru Lake overflows India Aug 18, 2025

Continuous downpour in Telangana has pushed Kolleru Lake's water level way up, flooding roads and leaving many Kolleru Lake bed villages, particularly fishermen habitations, cut off.

With more heavy rain on the way for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, officials have issued alerts—especially for low-lying spots near the state borders.