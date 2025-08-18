Next Article
Telangana: Roads submerged as Kolleru Lake overflows
Continuous downpour in Telangana has pushed Kolleru Lake's water level way up, flooding roads and leaving many Kolleru Lake bed villages, particularly fishermen habitations, cut off.
With more heavy rain on the way for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, officials have issued alerts—especially for low-lying spots near the state borders.
IMD warns of heavy rain in coming days
Police across Eluru, Krishna, West Godavari, and East Godavari districts are stepping up patrols and setting up safety pickets.
Authorities are urging everyone to avoid crossing flooded drains or streams.
The India Meteorological Department says more heavy rain is likely soon, so folks in vulnerable areas should stay extra cautious.