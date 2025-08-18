13.04 crore Jan Dhan accounts inactive: Government

Special campaigns to help folks reactivate accounts

Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 2.75 crore inactive accounts, followed by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Even if your account is dormant, you can still get Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT).

Banks are required to remind people about inactivity every quarter through messages or emails.

The government is also running special campaigns to help folks reactivate their accounts and boost financial inclusion across India—a goal they're still working hard to achieve.