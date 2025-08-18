13.04 crore Jan Dhan accounts inactive: Government
Nearly a quarter of all Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) bank accounts—about 13.04 crore out of 56.04 crore—are currently inactive, the government shared in Parliament this week.
Under RBI rules, an account goes inactive if there's no activity for over two years.
To fix this, the government kicked off a nationwide Re-KYC drive from July 1 to September 30, 2025, hoping to bring these dormant accounts back into use.
Special campaigns to help folks reactivate accounts
Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 2.75 crore inactive accounts, followed by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
Even if your account is dormant, you can still get Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT).
Banks are required to remind people about inactivity every quarter through messages or emails.
The government is also running special campaigns to help folks reactivate their accounts and boost financial inclusion across India—a goal they're still working hard to achieve.