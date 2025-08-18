Kerala girl dies from rare brain-eating amoeba infection India Aug 18, 2025

A nine-year-old girl in Kozhikode, Kerala, died in August 2025 after catching a rare brain infection from the Naegleria fowleri amoeba.

She developed a fever and her condition worsened quickly, passing away the day after her initial hospital admission, following a rapid deterioration and transfer to the medical college.

This is already the fourth such case in Kozhikode this year, so health officials are now checking local freshwater sources for contamination.