Kerala girl dies from rare brain-eating amoeba infection
A nine-year-old girl in Kozhikode, Kerala, died in August 2025 after catching a rare brain infection from the Naegleria fowleri amoeba.
She developed a fever and her condition worsened quickly, passing away the day after her initial hospital admission, following a rapid deterioration and transfer to the medical college.
This is already the fourth such case in Kozhikode this year, so health officials are now checking local freshwater sources for contamination.
What is Naegleria fowleri?
Naegleria fowleri is a tiny organism that lives in warm freshwater—think lakes, rivers, or even poorly cleaned swimming pools.
It infects people when contaminated water gets up the nose (not by drinking), then travels to the brain and causes primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which acts fast and can be deadly.
Symptoms and prevention
Symptoms usually show up within a week—things like headache, fever, vomiting, stiff neck or seizures—and the illness moves quickly.
Kids and young adults who swim or play in warm freshwater are most at risk.
To stay safe: avoid letting water get up your nose during swims or water games, especially in places where cases have been reported.