UP Shiv Sena MLA booked for sexual assault in Bengaluru
Bhagwan Sharma, a Shiv Sena MLA from Uttar Pradesh, has been booked in Bengaluru after being accused of sexually assaulting a 40-year-old woman and threatening her life.
The incident allegedly took place at a five-star hotel on August 16, after Sharma invited the woman and her son to the city.
Case registered under Section 69 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
According to the police complaint, Sharma took the woman and her minor son from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru and then to Chitradurga before booking them into a hotel where the alleged assault occurred.
Police registered a case under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are now investigating further.
Updates on this high-profile case are expected as more details come out.